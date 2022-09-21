WGCL News — Local law enforcement worked for several hours yesterday to apprehend an armed man who went into a storm drain

By Diane Daily

Local law enforcement worked together for several hours yesterday to apprehend an armed man who went into a storm drain near 1st and Walnut. Police were alerted to the situation at 12:30 yesterday afternoon. City utilities employees were also called to the scene and a safety alert was issued for the IU campus.

Franklin Hall was evacuated about an hour later and classes there were cancelled for the rest of the afternoon. There were no shots fired and no other areas of compass were affected.

The standoff finally ended after two police officers went into the sewer and apprehended the suspect who is now in police custody.

Three Monroe County school corporations will receive money from the state for enhanced security measures.

The Indiana Secured School Safety Board is making the money available through matching grant funds. The funding will also cover all eligible requests for additional training for School Resource Officers.

MCCSC was allotted 80-thousand dollars in matching grants. Richland Bean Blossom schools will receive 99-thousand 540-dollar and 34-thousand dollars has been approved for Lighthouse Christian Academy

Work continues at a Bloomington City park this week. Contractors are removing damaged masonry from the stage at the Waldron, Hill and Buskirk Park on South Washington Street. Masonry repairs and restoration will get underway after the damaged sections of the stage columns have been removed.

Finally today, a longtime Bloomington radio personality has died and his funeral will be held on Friday.

Chris Drossos Jr. was known as Chris Michaels on WGCL and our sister station WTTS. He also announced the Little 500 Bike Race at IU. He was an active member of the Bloomington community and received numerous awards for his work with the Acacia Fraternity. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 tomorrow at the Allen Funeral Home in Bloomington. Funeral services will be Friday afternoon in Merrillville.