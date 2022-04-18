WGCL News — Little 500 This Weekend

Let the races begin!

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Don’t forget… this weekend is “The World’s Greatest College Weekend.”

The Little 500 races will be held Friday and Saturday at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The bike race returns after being cancelled in 2020 and delayed until May 2021, due to the pandemic.

The women’s race – 100 laps, or 25 miles – will be held Friday afternoon at 4:00 pm.

The men’s little 500 – the 71st running – is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at 2:00 pm. The men’s race is 50 miles / 200 laps.

Seven local women will be recognized by the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce next month.

The 12th annual Women Excel Bloomington Awards will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at Alumni Hall in the Indiana Memorial Union.

The 2022 honorees are:

Danielle Bruce – Director, Freelance Artist

Jennifer Crossley – Deputy Clerk, City of Bloomington

Kaisa Goodman – Executive Assistant, Office of the Mayor, City of Bloomington

Ashley Hazelrig- Assistant Vice President and Financial Center Manager, First Financial Bank

Amy Meek – Interim Director of IU Health Community Health

Erika Oliphant – Monroe County Prosecutor

Karin St. John – Chief Operating Officer, St. John Associates

More information and tickets to the event are available at ChamberBloomington.org.

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with two separate shootings.

Hachime Abou, 18, shot a teenager near Tri-North Middle School earlier in April and attempted to shoot another man in March, according to police.

Abou is tied to a March 17 incident in the Crestmont neighborhood. He was identified through surveillance video and witness testimony. No one was injured in the shooting.

A 17-year-old was also arrested in connection with the March shooting.

Abou is also tied to an April 3 shooting when shots were fired at three teenagers. A 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.