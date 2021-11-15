WGCL News — Let It Snow!

The first snow of the season came this weekend.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Saturday afternoon a bit of precipitation came down across Monroe County. During the IU-Rutgers game temperatures were in the 30s, making conditions right for the white stuff to fall. The cold didn’t hinder the enthusiasm of a number of students, who stripped their shirts off during the game.

Sunday morning brought the true first snow. Locals woke up to big flakes falling, although no real accumulation happened in the area.

***

After a week of eligibility for juvenile COVID-19 vaccinations, roughly 9,000 Hoosier youth have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The news was reported on the state’s pandemic website.

In Indiana, there are approximately 608,000 5- to 11-year-olds.

The dosage is one-third the amount an adult would receive. Currently only the Pfizer vaccine may be given to Hoosiers between the ages of 5 and 17.

Monroe County remains in the yellow advisory level on the state’s COVID-19 map. After dipping below 100 cases per 100,000 residents a few weeks ago, the county’s current rate of weekly cases is 113 per 100,000.

***

Dongwook Ko, the man sentenced for an attack on a teenage girl in 2019, is awaiting deportation to South Korea.

Ko was taken into custody last week by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. He is being held at the Clay County Justice Center.

Ko, 19, has lived in the US on a temporary visa with his mother for the last eight years. He is a resident of South Korea.

Federal law allows for a non-resident convicted of an aggravated felony to be deported, according to The Herald-Times.

Ko was charged in a 2019 attack at the IU Jacobs School of Music. According to police reports, Ko entered a practice room where a 13-year-old girl was practicing. Ko told her a teacher wanted to meet with her on the fourth floor of the building and led the teen upstairs. He took her into a locker room, where he choked her against a wall before cutting her.

The girl’s screams were heard by a janitor, who came in and stopped the attack. Ko fled the scene but was later arrested. He was 17 years old at the time of the attack.

Ko pleaded guilty in July to criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to eight years of house arrest and an additional two years of probation.