WGCL News — Less Work, More Joy?

What’s better – a five-day or four-day work week?

According to a study published by Autonomy from the United Kingdom, 2,500 employees in Iceland who worked a four-day work week – with no pay cut – were found to have improved well-being and productivity.

The study, conducted over four years, looked at people working in hospitals, offices, schools and social service areas. Employees were working 40 hours a week, and dropped to 35-36 hours.

The participants said having the reduced hours gave them time to exercise, socialize and rest, improving work performance.

The study found that 86% of Iceland’s working population are now working four-day weeks or on contracts that could move them to the shorter week.

With plans for the new IU Health Bloomington hospital on track to open this fall, traffic remains a concern for accessing the facility.

A $4.6 million project to widen East 10th Street should help, according to city and state officials.

The project partners the City of Bloomington with the Indiana Department of Transportation because East 10th Street, east of the Indiana 45/46 Bypass, is also Indiana Highway 45.

INDOT will obtain bids for the project in early 2023.

Both Indiana University and the Monroe County Community School Corporation have updated their mask mandates.

Indiana University has made face masks optional on all campuses for anyone fully vaccinated.

The announcement from the university comes as COVID-19 rates continue to decline, while vaccination rates increase for students, faculty and staff.

For the week of June 20, IU completed more than 2,200 mitigation tests, and found only one positive test.

For MCCSC, employees who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask.

Employees will need to wait two weeks from the final vaccination and provide proof of being vaccinated to stop wearing masks.

New MCCSC Superintendent Jeff Hauswald noted in the memo to staff that masks may be required in the future, based on public health concerns or new protocols.

The memo noted that policies are still being determined for students who have been vaccinated.