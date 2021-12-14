WGCL News — Lead Testing Results

Lead contamination numbers from a fire exercise have been released.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Weeks after a controlled-burn training exercise caused concerns for local residents, a third-party statement says contamination levels are within normal limits.

VET Environmental Engineering, a company hired by the City of Bloomington, reported Friday that lead levels in the area of the burn did not exceed state or federal levels.

The report added that a variety of air samples from the area showed no lead detection.

Soil samples showed more than 200 parts per million for lead. Indiana’s limit for action is 400 parts per million. More than 50 samples were made in the area around High Street, where the training exercise occurred.

No firefighters from the exercise were found to have elevated levels of lead in their bloodstream.

***

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases locally and across the nation, Indiana University Health Hospital is asking for help from the Indiana National Guard.

IU Health hopes members of the Indiana National Guard can help fill administrative and logistical roles, in addition to potentially assisting with treatments.

Indiana is seeing a spike in positive cases. Last week, more than 32,000 cases were reported in the state – the first time Indiana has reported more than 30,000 cases in a single week since mid-January.

Hospitalizations have grown by nearly 140% since November 7, according to the state’s pandemic website.

On Thursday Indiana lawmakers will discuss a bill that would ban private companies from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

***

Another symbol of hate speech has been found in Bloomington.

Over the last few weeks a number of swastikas – a recognized symbol of hate – have been spotted in the city.

The most-recent sighting was on a building near First and Grant Streets.

Two incidents occurred off campus, while another was found near Eigenmann Hall.

IU Police and the Bloomington Police Department have both been involved in the investigation. According to the Indiana Daily Student, neither department has any suspects.