WGCL News — Kiwanis, MCCSC Foundation Team Up for Fundraiser

Jim Inman

The Kiwanis Club of Bloomington will be holding their annual pancake breakfast this Saturday, May 22 – and half of the proceeds will go to support a memorial fund for former WGCL personality Keith Klein.

The pancake breakfast will be held at the United Presbyterian Church on East Second Street beginning Saturday morning at 8:00 am. Signs will be placed around the parking lot directing traffic through the area.

Typically, the pancake breakfast is held inside the church, but with COVID restrictions, organizers have made the event a drive-thru, no-contact fundraiser this year.

Fifty percent of the proceeds at the event will go to the Foundation for Monroe County Schools’ Keith Klein Memorial Fund. The fund will benefit MCCSC students interested in journalism and broadcasting. The other half of the funds raised will benefit Kiwanis Outreach programs.

Keith Klein was a long-time member of the Monroe County Community School Corporation board of directors, as well as a supporter of Kiwanis programs. He also served as the WGCL News Director and frequent co-host on “Glass in the Afternoon.”

Keith Klein passed away in January.

Fully vaccinated? Welcome back to Indianapolis – starting June 7.

On Wednesday Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that the Hoosier capital will lift its mask mandate for fully-vaccinated residents on Monday, June 7.

The date is important to note – it comes after the May 30 running of the Indianapolis 500, Memorial Day celebrations, most graduation celebrations and other summer-starting occasions.

Hogsett said that as of right now, the city will not be checking vaccination cards.

“I think we’re going to try and rely on the honor system” noted Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County public health director, who was part of the announcement.

Individual businesses can still make determinations on wearing masks inside establishments, and masks will be required on various modes of transportation, inside hospitals and other areas.

Hogsett reminded Hoosiers that vaccinations are still important to the overall health of the state, and encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to schedule an appointment.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is still requiring masks of Indy 500 attendees, except while they are eating or drinking.