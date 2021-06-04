WGCL News — Kirkwood Avenue Street Dining Extended

Jim Inman (Photo: Izzy Mysyak IDS)

Over the last year or so, Kirkwood Avenue has been closed off for most vehicle traffic. The street has been converted into outdoor dining for many local restaurants, and the closure has been extended through late October.

The Bloomington City Council approved the closure extension on Wednesday, as many downtown businesses look for outdoor dining options as well as increased foot traffic in shops.

The extension also makes the street closures effective 24/7, rather than weekends only. This minimizes time and labor for city employees to move barricades and other items related to the street closure.

Downtown businesses have seen the change as a positive, according to Kaisa Goodman, the city’s Special Projects Manager.

Downtown Bloomington, Inc. and the Kirkwood Community Association has conducted a variety of surveys with area businesses about the program, and know that one of the areas to improve is accessibility.

The city is looking at ways to add ramps for building entrances as well as additional ADA parking spots.

The city plans to continue the short-term parking program around the downtown area. The free, 15-minute spots allow for customers to stop, pick up food or an item in a store, and come back to their car without paying to park.

Are you still thinking about being vaccinated against COVID-19?

Would $1 million change or mind? Or maybe free groceries for a year?

On Thursday Kroger announced that anyone vaccinated at one of their clinics will have the chance to win either prize.

The contest starts immediately and runs through July 10.

Each week, Kroger will select one $1 million winner and ten people will receive free groceries for the year – a value of $250 per week, or $13,000.

The contest is open to anyone 18 or older who lives in the United States and has had at least one vaccine dose administered at a Kroger Family Company location or were given the vaccine by a Kroger healthcare professional.

The program is an effort to get more Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 41.5% of eligible United States residents are fully vaccinated. In Indiana, over 2.5 million individuals are fully vaccinated.

***

Today is National Donut Day – what are the top five types of donuts?

According to mashed.com, they are:

5 – Jelly donuts

4 – Cider donuts

3 – Old-Fashioned donuts

2 – Fritters

1 – Glazed yeast