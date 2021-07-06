WGCL News — July COVID Update

Jim Inman (Photo: ourshot.in.gov)

How is the vaccination process going in Indiana?

President Joe Biden had plans to have 75% of eligible Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus by July 4.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 47.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated, while 55% have received at least one dose.

Over 83% of Americans over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated, and just over 52% ages 18-64 have received full doses as well.

According to Indiana’s COVID-19 website – ourshot.in.gov – the majority of the state is blue, meaning less than 10 new cases per week per 100,000 residents. Only six of Indiana’s 92 counties are in the yellow, the next-highest level above blue.

***

If you’ve recently purchased Tyson chicken, you may want to hold off before cooking it.

Tyson Foods has recalled approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen, cooked chicken products due to a possible listeria contamination, according to USA Today.

The recall, announced Saturday night, includes Tyson products sold at stores nationwide in addition to products for restaurants. Walmart, Publix and Wegmans are among the stores that sold the products, while Little Caesar, Marco’s Pizza and Casey’s General Store are among the restaurants.

Each product has an establishment code P-7089.

A list of affected products is posted to the Tyson Foods website, according to a news release.

The voluntary recall comes after three people became ill after eating the Tyson products. Two cases were in Texas and the other in Delaware.

***

The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce has announced the ten young professionals who will receive a 10 Under 40 Award at this year’s celebration. The 10th Annual 10 Under 40 Awards will be held on Wednesday, July 28 at Switchyard Park Pavilion. The 10 Under 40 Awards, co‐hosted by The Chamber and its YPB (Young Professionals Bloomington) program, is an awards celebration honoring young notables under the age of 40 who are rocking the business world through professional achievement, leadership, and civic involvement.

This year’s 10 Under 40 honorees are:

Gloria Howell Indiana University, Neal Marshall Black Cultural Center

Jay Nelson RCV Roofing, Siding & Gutters

Kaisa Goodman City of Bloomington

Peter Iversen Indiana University Foundation

Geng Wang Civic Champs

Lauren Dexter-Burns Bloomington Health Foundation

Adam Gross Ivy Tech Community College

Shatoyia Moss City of Bloomington

Hilary Fleck Monroe County History Center

Abby Henkel Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute