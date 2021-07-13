WGCL News — Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Concerns

Jim Inman (Photo: Time.com)

The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine may be tied to a rare neurological condition.

The New York Times reported Monday that the Food and Drug Administration is planning to issue a warning about the vaccine – the increased risk of developing Guillain-Barré syndrome.

There have been approximately 100 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré among the recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to federal officials. Most people who developed the condition recovered, reported the New York Times.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases have been reported typically in males, aged 50 and older, about two weeks after the vaccination.

Guillain-Barré syndrome occurs when the immune system causes damage to nerve cells, resulting in muscle weakness and potentially some paralysis, according to the FDA. Approximately ten people out of one million Americans are diagnosed with Guillain-Barré each year, and most fully recover from mild to severe cases.

This isn’t the first challenge the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has experienced. In April, more than a dozen women in the United States and Europe reported blood clots after the shot.

The FDA and CDC both acknowledge that the Johnson & Johnson shot offers protection against more contagious virus variants, including the Delta variant, and remains highly effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19.

Nearly 13 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

USA Today reported Monday that the United State averaged more than 19,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, an increase of 47.5%.

***

Last year, many Indiana University students remained at home or stayed inside because of the pandemic.

That meant fewer students in Bloomington… living, shopping, dining and more.

According to David Johnson, IU Bloomington’s Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, there may be a record-breaking number of students on campus this fall.

Johnson has shared that the Bloomington campus has received more than 46,000 applications – the most ever, and a five percent increase from last year.

The freshman class could be around 9,300 students – an increase of 17 percent from last year, and a 12 percent increase from 2019 – another record setting year.

According to IU’s website, all students faculty and staff at all IU campuses – including IUPUI and regional campuses – must be full vaccinated against COVID-19, or have an approved exemption, by August 15.