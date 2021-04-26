WGCL News — Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Resumes in Indiana

Jim Inman (Photo: Adobe stock)

Indiana has lifted the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Indiana Department of Health made the announcement Friday after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined the vaccine was safe to use. New guidance for primary care and vaccine providers will be added to the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state health department said Indiana would resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Those with questions about the vaccine, or who may want to choose a new option, should visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of Sunday, more than 1.7 million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated in Indiana.

Monroe County’s positivity rate has dropped slightly in the last week. Beginning mid-March, the average number of cases has slowly increased. Earlier this month the rate was 1.3%, but has dropped to 1.2%.

That score keeps Monroe County in the yellow – the second-to-lowest level – on the state’s COVID-19 map. The score is based on weekly positive cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positivity rate.

Monroe County remains under a mask mandate through at least the end of May.

The birth of a child – or the announcement of a pregnancy – is certainly a big occasion. Gender reveal parties have grown in popularity in recent years, but a New Hampshire family took their event a bit too far.

Eighty pounds of explosive were used in Kingston, New Hampshire last week, causing neighbors to call police after a suspected bomb went off.

The explosive – Tannerite – is typically used for firearms practice, according to police.

The family thought it was safe for the event, but the explosion cracked foundations in nearby homes. Calls to police came from residents thinking an earthquake had occurred in the town approximately 50 miles north of Boston.

The police reported that no one was injured during the celebration, and the family is cooperating with police as charges are determined.