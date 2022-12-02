WGCL News — Ivy Tech to Say Farewell to Chancellor

By Diane Daily

There has been a big announcement from Ivy Tech Community College. Chancellor Jennie Vaughan is retiring at the end of the school year next May. Vaughan has served as Chancellor for the past nine years and has been with Ivy Tech for over 25 years. During her tenure, the campus has added several key programs, including the Pathway to Licensure initiative in partnership with Monroe County Community School Corporation. A nationwide search is planned to find a new Chancellor.

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is offering a special program for veterans in need this holiday season. The Military Family Relief Fund Operation will allow eligible veterans to receive $300 for each dependent in their household, as well as $200 for a holiday meal. The program is also available for qualifying active service members. Full details are available on the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs website. The program ends December 30th.​

In other news , the Trip Savvy travel site has released its list of the 10 hidden gems it thinks we should visit next year. Nampa, Idaho, takes the top spot for its “gorgeous landscapes and wide-open access to nature.” Greensboro, North Carolina, and Layton, Utah, round out the top three. All of them are described as being a little out of the way but worth the trip. Travel experts says more Americans are looking for quieter, low-key experiences as they plan for the new year… instead of going to busy, well known tourist destinations.

You can get into the holiday spirit tomorrow at a Winter Lights Celebration in Switchyard Park. Stop by any time between 4:00 until 8:00 and enjoy a festive display in the park. Food trucks, live music, an “Ugly Holiday Sweater” Fun Run and a children’s candy cane hunt will be part of the event. Admission is free. The lights in the park will be on display throughout the month of December.