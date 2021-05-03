WGCL News — Ivy Tech Honoring Keith Klein

Jim Inman

Our friend, former colleague, educator and community leader – Keith Klein – continues to be remembered and honored since his January passing.

Klein – who served as the WGCL news director and regular co-host on “Glass in the Afternoon” – was posthumously recognized by Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington. The spring semester was dedicated to his memory.

Keith Klein began his career at Ivy Tech in 2003, serving in various roles. Even after retiring, Keith continued instructing at the college, serving as an adjunct faculty member.

Ivy Tech Bloomington has established the Keith Klein Memorial Endowed Scholarship, which will be presented to a student at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

A classroom at Ivy Tech Bloomington has been named in his honor, as well as a memorial tree on the campus.

Klein was also a twelve-year member of the Monroe County Community School Corporation Board of Directors. He was a Rotarian, a long-time member of the International Order of DeMolay and a master of ceremonies at the annual Canopy of Lights and Fourth of July parade.

The month of May serves as the Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States. There’s no question that the pandemic has impacted Hoosiers, Americans and people around the world.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five US adults live with a mental illness.

There can be a variety of mental challenges for individuals – anxiety, depression, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, personality disorders and psychotic disorders. Each of these can have varying degrees of severity, from mild to extreme.

If you have been dealing with stress and challenges related to the pandemic, you are not alone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have several tips of healthy ways to cope with stress, including:

Stretching, meditation or deep breathing

Eating healthy, balanced meals

Exercise

Avoiding alcohol, tobacco or drugs

Getting plenty of sleep

If you are struggling, there is help available.