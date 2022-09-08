WGCL News — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington campus will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

By Diane Daily

Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington campus will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sunday on its Bloomington campus this Sunday. The event is being coordinated with help from City of Bloomington and Bloomington Metropolitan Fire Fighters Union Local 586.

This year’s ceremony will be held at Ivy Tech’s Cook Pavilion entrance and will include a tree dedication honoring Captain Bob Loviscek,

Loviscek, who died in July, was a longtime firefighter and a community volunteer. In 2001, he travelled to New York and brought a steel beam from the wreckage of the World Trade Center back to Bloomington. It’s now on permanent display on the Ivy Tech Campus.

Sunday morning’s ceremony will start at 9:00 at the entrance to Cook Pavilion. In will be moved inside to Shreve Hall if there’s rain.

The Forest Service has completed several projects to improve recreation facilities in the Hoosier National Forest.

In the first project, five boat launches on popular fishing lakes were repaired to improve fishing and boating access. The water levels were lowered and gravel was placed in and around the ramps to provide a more even surface. The Springs Valley Lake boat ramp also received repairs to the concrete.

The second project improved the road to the campgrounds at the Tip Saw Lake Recreation Area. The work included a final surface course of asphalt over the campground road.

Funding for the improvement was through the Great American Outdoors Act. A spokesperson for the forest service says the upgrades will provide better access and an improved visitor experience for campers.

We have an update on another project…this one is in honor in late music legends.

Festival Square in Central City, Kentucky, will feature bronze statues of John Prine, and Phil and Don Everly. Project developers say the addition will celebrate the enduring legacy of the musicians and their commitment to the Everly Brothers Homecoming/Central City Music Festival.

Festival Square will also tell the story of the Music Festival that drew thousands of fans to Muhlenberg County from 1988-2002.

The Everly Brothers were from Central City and John Prine’s parents were from Muhlenberg County.

The project will be completed this fall. Might be a good idea for a road trip.

Finally today, Bloomington’s Walk to End Alzheimers is taking place this Sunday at Switchyard Park.

Pre-walk activities get underway at 12:30. A short ceremony will be held prior to the walk at 1:45. There is no registration fee for the walk and all donations are tax deductible.