WGCL News — Ivy Tech Bloomington Adjusts Schedule

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Mag Bloom)

COVID-19 is forcing Ivy Tech to switch to a virtual environment. Ivy Tech Bloomington Chancellor Jennie Vaughan said, “beginning Monday, November 30th all courses that do not have a required lab or practical component will move to the virtual format. These include traditional, blended, and Learn Anywhere courses. Credit and non-credit courses with required hands-on/labs will meet on campus and continue to practice proper protection following the CDC guidelines.”

“At this time, no plans have been made about how we will roll out the spring semester. I am hopeful that we will begin our spring semester as we did in the fall and that we will be able to continue to conduct classes in person through our various modalities. Of course, as things develop, we will update everyone, Chancellor Vaughan stated.”

This move is a proactive way to keep essential activities moving ahead while at the same time keeping density levels on campus as low as possible.

As a College we will be moving back to more of a “skeleton crew” model on campuses, beginning Monday, November 30 th . The College expects that we remain “open” to serve students face-to-face when needed, Vaughan added.

Naval Support Activity Crane is projecting job growth in southern Indiana. NSA Crane said it plans to hire between 300-500 personnel over the next several years.

Commander James Smith, commanding officer of NSA Crane, said the installation is looking to fill jobs in four primary areas: business, technical, emergency management and public works, and advanced manufacturing.

“Over the next three years, Crane plans to continue to hire above our attrition, supporting growth across the installation and tenet missions,” Smith said. “We also foresee new and expanded mission areas, further strengthening our strategic value within the state, region, and Department of Defense.”