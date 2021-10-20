WGCL News — IU Women’s Basketball Ranked #8

Before the season begins, the IU Women’s Basketball team is being recognized.

Jim Inman Photo: news.IU.edu

A year after finishing in the Elite Eight, the IU women’s basketball team starts their new season ranked #8 in the country, according to an AP Poll.

It’s the highest AP ranking for the program, after last year’s #9 ranking.

The Hoosiers have also been ranked for the 38th consecutive week – another program record.

Teri Moren’s Hoosiers bring back all five starters from last year.

Their first game is scheduled for November 5 when the University of Indianapolis comes to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

***

The Islamic Center of Bloomington was vandalized Monday morning.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, a call came in at 6:40 am to report the damage. Video footage shows a white male dumping trash cans, destroying metal fencing and damaging picnic tables.

In addition, the vandal damaged security cameras, an air conditioning unit and toys on the playground of the center.

The Islamic Center of Bloomington is located on Atwater Avenue.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department.

***

When the census results were reported earlier this year, many in Bloomington questioned the accuracy of the poll. With a global pandemic and many students taking classes remotely, the count did not seem to match what was expected.

The 2020 census put Bloomington’s population at 79,168 – a decrease from just over 80,000 in 2010. Officials in the community believe the count should be between 85,000 and 90,000.

The census count impacts many things in a community, including federal funding for various projects, as well as government representation.

The Associated Press conducted a review of 75 communities across the country that had the largest share of residents between ages 20 and 24. The review shows that the census results fell below anticipated estimates, but in other areas the numbers exceeded expectations.

For Bloomington, the review showed a decrease of five to seven percent – and the same was seen in Mount Pleasant, Michigan – home to Central Michigan University – and Greenville, North Carolina – home of East Carolina University.

The Census Bureau has a dedicated department for managing errors, but validating the reasoning for the error can be a challenge. The bureau looks for incorrect property lines and housing units, but not for situations that came from the pandemic.