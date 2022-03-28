WGCL News — IU Women’s Basketball Loses Saturday

The IU women’s basketball season ended Saturday.

Sweet 16 wasn’t as sweet as the IU women’s basketball team had hoped.

The #3 seed Hoosiers lost to #2 seed UConn on Saturday, 75-58 in Connecticut.

Terri Moren’s Hoosiers led much of the first quarter of the game before UConn went on an 8-0 run. Four points separated the two teams at half time, but the Huskies went on a 16-0 run in the third quarter that the Hoosiers couldn’t overcome.

The Hoosiers wrapped the season at 24-9 overall – the seventh consecutive season to achieve 20+ wins in a season.

For the IU men’s basketball team, the roster will be changing up next year.

Three players – Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Michael Durr – have all entered NCAA transfer portal. Fifth-year guard Parker Stewart announced his plans to leave Indiana University, although his future plans are uncertain.

Two other players – Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis – have not made decisions about their futures. Thompson has an extra year of eligibility and Jackson-Davis is rumored to be considering going pro.

Head coach Mike Woodson, who just completed his first year at IU, has announced staff adjustments in the last week. Dane Fife is no longer an assistant coach after spending one year with the Hoosiers. Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond will be moving into associate head coaching roles for the next season. Brian Walsh, who served as the team’s recruiting coordinator, will also be an assistant coach.

The men’s team returned to the NCAA Tournament this year for the first time since 2016 and finished the year with a 21-14 record.

Local governments are looking to get back involved with a national opioid case.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners and the Bloomington City Council both voted last week to opt back in to the lawsuit.

According to The Herald-Times, Monroe County could receive as much as $2.7 million while the City of Bloomington would receive approximately $2 million.

Originally both the city and county planned to pursue individual lawsuits in the matter and opted out of the settlement. However, because of legislation adopted by the Indiana General Assembly, there would be increased payouts to local governments.

Indiana will receive more than $500 million, to be distributed to various government agencies across the state.