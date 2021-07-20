WGCL News — IU Vaccine Requirement Upheld

Jim Inman (Photo: BBC News)

If you’re headed to Indiana University this fall in any capacity, you will need to be vaccinated.

The decision came Monday as a federal judge agreed that Indiana University can require all students, faculty and staff be fully vaccinated by the time each group returns to campus.

Many faculty and staff will be arriving on August 1, while students will start returning August 15.

The decision was made after a group of eight IU students filed a lawsuit against the university, challenging the requirement. The students’ attorney, James Bopp, Jr., argued that the COVID-19 vaccine violates students’ rights and religious freedom.

The university has said it will allow for certain medical and religious exemptions to the vaccine requirement. IU said unvaccinated individuals will need to follow some COVID-19 procedures to help minimize any potential spread of the virus.

US District Court Judge Damon Leichty heard the case last week, and wrote a 100-page opinion that the students were unable to show irreparable harm and that Indiana University acted in the best interest of everyone’s health.

Notre Dame and Butler University have vaccination guidelines as well. Because they are private institutions, they have not experienced any legal challenges.

The news comes as Indiana – and most other states – are seeing increases in positive COVID-19 cases.

***

Federal benefits for unemployed Hoosiers will be restarting, according to an announcement from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Friday.

The program had gone into limbo after Governor Eric Holcomb tried to end the program.

Holcomb wanted the program to end in June, in an effort to get Hoosiers back into the workforce. However, legal challenges faced the governor on the decision.

The program is scheduled to end in September.

According to the press conference:

The state has estimated fraud payouts of $8.1 million. Some funds may have gone to scammers or internet hackers, while others may have been disputing how much should have been received.

The state’s fraud prevention methods have blocked more than $236 million in payments.

The state’s unemployment rate is less than it was a year ago. The size of the labor force has decreased as well.

The organization has paid more than 25,000 people and expects to see more than 100,000 Hoosiers file for benefits.