WGCL News — IU Students, On and Off Campus, Must Be Tested

By: Keith Klein (Photo: news.iu.edu)

IU students living off-campus will not have access to IU systems if they aren’t scheduled for COVID-19 testing by midnight tonight . IU spokesperson Chuck Carney said there are still around 8,000 students that need to be tested.

If students do not get a test, Carney said they will not have access to courses and resources on Canvas, the library, or anything that requires a central login.

“We can’t have students that would simply refuse to be tested that are walking into the population,” Carney said. “The point of this is to keep students and everybody else around them healthy and safe.”

Purdue University says as of yesterday, 99 percent of students who have received results of their COVID-19 tests are virus-free.

Purdue says of the 30-thousand results, 223 tested positive for COVID-19, for a 0.74 percent positive rate.

Students testing positive are instructed not to come to campus for any reason until they have self-isolated for 10 days and are medically cleared.

There is a shortage of coins across the U.S., because of the coronavirus. The Coin shortage has hit retailers, laundromats, and the tooth fairy

Large and small retailers are urging shoppers to use cards or exact change whenever possible.

A regional bank chain in Wisconsin, offered a $5 for every $100 worth of coins people brought in. They had to suspend it after a week due to an overwhelming response.

The shortage is even being felt by the young. When Jen Vicker’s 10-year old daughter woke up with a loose tooth. She worried the tooth fairy wouldn’t be able to pay because of the coin shortage.

So she wrote: “Dear tooth fairy, you may already know this but there is a national coin shortage in America. You usually leave me coins, but until this situation is resolved, I would like cash for my teeth. I apologize for the inconvenience.”