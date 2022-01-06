WGCL News — IU Returns In-Person

On Tuesday, IU made it official.

Jim Inman Photo: news.iu.edu

The spring semester will be held in-person.

Classes resume for Indiana University on Monday, January 10. In an email sent out to students, the university will continue to require masks indoors.

IU’s COVID-19 website is encouraging students to use surgical masks on top of cloth masks, or KN95 masks over surgical masks.

The email stated that “This carefully considered decision, with the health and well-being of IU community members in mind, is the result of IU’s continued commitment to monitoring COVID-19 data and managing our response with guidance from the latest science.”

IU medical experts will continue to monitor and adjust guidelines and regulations as needed, the email noted.

***

Changes occurred this week on the MCCSC school board.

The board approved a new slate of officers Tuesday during the meeting. Brandon Shurr will serve as the new board president, Elizabeth Ruh will be vice president, Martha Street was named secretary and April Hennessey will be assistant secretary.

During the meeting, board member Jacinda Townsend Gides resigned from the district six seat on the school board.

She was appointed to the board in January 2020 and reelected the same year. Her term on the board runs through 2024.

Indiana Code states that “remaining members of the governing body shall vote to appoint a new member from within the boundaries of the school corporation.” The board has 30 days to appoint a new member. Otherwise a Monroe County Circuit Court judge will make the appointment.

***

Traveling on the east side of town, you might notice a landmark is gone.

The Kmart East building, located off East 3rd Street in front of College Mall, was demolished on Wednesday.

The department store has been shuttered over the last few years.

The demolition is the start of creating a new housing development on the east side. Called “District at Latimer Square,” the project will include more than 906 bedrooms over 340 apartments.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The Kmart West location was turned into an “At Home” store.