WGCL News — IU Recognizes Juneteenth

Indiana University will recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday in 2022, and annually thereafter.

The announcement came from IU president Pamela Whitten on Tuesday.

Juneteenth is marked on June 19. On that date in 1865, according to history.com, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and free all enslaved people. The arrival of the troops was two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, ending slavery.

On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday.

In Whitten’s statement, she acknowledged the importance of honoring Juneteenth across the university footprint.

“I’m looking forward to starting this new tradition for our Indiana University family with you next year with the hope that we are all inspired by the meaning and significance of Juneteenth,” Whitten said.

Juneteenth has been recognized by African Americans for more than 150 years, according to history.com.

***

A new student housing development and a therapy center may be coming to Bloomington.

On Monday evening the Bloomington Plan Commission met to discuss two projects.

The first is a six-story apartment complex to be located on Bloomington’s north side, across from Memorial Stadium. University Properties shared plans with the commission, including the intent to demolish eight buildings and two parking lots.

The proposed project would have apartments with one- to four-bedrooms, totaling 105 units.

The project does face a challenge. Attorney Mike Carmin attending the commission meeting, representing an adjacent property owner. Carmin addressed an easement concern with parking.

The commission approved the site plan 9-0. Carmin said he will request a court injunction to block the development.

The second project is a children’s therapy facility on South Walnut Street.

Little Star, which has a location on Bloomington’s north side, is needing to expand its services for children with autism. The current facility serves 26 patients, while the new facility could help nearly 100 individuals.

The Little Star therapy center would be near the National Guard Armory on Bloomington’s south side.