WGCL News — IU President Whitten

Jim Inman (Photo: IU.edu)

Indiana University has a new president.

Pamela Whitten is the 19th president of IU, and the first female to serve as leader. Before coming to IU, Whitten was the president of Kennesaw State since 2018.

According to a news release from the university, Whitten’s first day was filled with meetings on university initiatives. She spent Thursday in Bloomington, and will be attending meetings Friday afternoon in Indianapolis.

***

Indiana University released a new policy – the Name, Image and Likeness policy, or NIL – on Wednesday. The policy is to help guide Hoosier athletes on making money based on an interim NCAA policy.

“Dating back to the creation of the IU Athletics NIL Task Force last August, our department has been laser-focused on being at the forefront when it comes to preparing for and supporting our students’ NIL opportunities when this day arrived,” IU athletic director Scott Dolson said in the release. “Now that it is here, this comprehensive policy is our latest step and provides a roadmap for our students to maximize their opportunities while also protecting their eligibility to compete in intercollegiate athletics.”

The policy provides information to student athletes on promoting their own business, making appearances and even signing autographs – all to potentially receive compensation.

Athletes are able to hire an agent to help with NIL matters as well.

Hoosier athletes will not be allowed to include the IU logo on any endorsements.

The policy does have guidelines for endorsements for alcohol, gambling, adult entertainment, tobacco, illegal products and banned substances.

***

A part of Ellettsville’s history will be closing next month.

The Ellettsville Journal, a weekly newspaper created by the late Maurice Endwright on July 1, 1939. The paper offered stories, news and happenings in the Ellettsville area for decades.

In 2017 Schurz Communications – former owners of The Herald Times – acquired the small-town newspaper. When Schurz Communications sold to Gatehouse Media in 2019, the newspaper – as well as other news properties – went in the sale. Later in 2019 Gatehouse merged with Gannett Communications.

***

If you’re driving west on 17th Street, you may see the demolition of Tri-North Middle School.

The new school building will be open for students next month when classes resume.

The old building will be torn down to become a football practice field with a track around it.