WGCL News – IU Police Department Adding Body Cameras

By: Keith Klein (Photo: news.iu.edu)

Officers at three IU campuses are now wearing body-worn cameras. Officials say it is part of the IU’s Police Department’s commitment to professionalism, progressive policies and student safety.

Nearly 100 officers at Bloomington, IUPUI and IU Northwest are using body cameras.

The cameras, along with new in-car cameras, are among the steps IUPD is taking to strengthen its assistance to and relationship with the students, staff, faculty and communities it serves.

Due to 17 staff absences, Jeffersonville High School in southern Indiana is moving all of its classes online from yesterday, through Friday, Aug. 21, according to a school official.

Renee Markoski with Greater Clark County Schools said four of the 17 staff members are quarantined due to contact with a Jeffersonville High School student or staff member who has been exposed to COVID-19. The other 13 absences are unrelated to those quarantines, according to Markoski.

Americans are drinking more. According to a Nielsen report, sales of alcohol have spiked nearly 27% since the start of the pandemic. This doesn’t take into account shutdowns of bars and restaurants nationwide. It suggests people are using alcohol to cope with the life-altering global crisis.

A drink or two to take the edge off may seem harmless. And given historic unemployment rates, a pandemic that shows no signs of slowing down and the ceaseless specter of racial inequality, a couple more bottles of beer or glasses of wine might sound appealing.

After all, Dr. George F. Koob, Director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, said past research found people are more likely to drink – and drink more – “during times of uncertainty and duress.”

But he warns, “Any increases in alcohol use during the pandemic could be a cause for concern, particularly if the increases stem from an attempt to cope with negative emotions associated with the crisis.”