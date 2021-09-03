WGCL News — IU Health Suspends Elective Services

The continued surge of COVID-19 cases is postponing procedures with IU Health.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

In a statement on Thursday, IU Health announced that all inpatient elective procedures and surgeries will be suspended beginning September 6. This change comes days after the hospital system said that half of those elective procedures would be suspended.

The notice said the suspension would be renewed every two weeks as necessary.

IU Health instituted a policy earlier this year that all employees need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. IU Health noted earlier this week that 97% of their employees have met their vaccination requirement. As a result, IU Health stated in an email that the “fewer than 300 team members have been suspended. Team members are allowed to return to work if they attest to partial or full vaccination.”

The announcement did not specify if the employees were in treatment areas or administrative or support roles.

IU Health employs more than 34,000 people.

***

Another new development project will be built in Bloomington.

A new 233-unit apartment complex on the east side of town should open in the fall of 2023.

The complex will be east of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, on a vacant lot on South Pete Ellis Drive. Commercial space will be included as well as residential living space.

The approval came from the Bloomington City Council on Wednesday evening. Plans will need to be approved by the Planning and Transportation Department before the project can be started.

During the meeting Wednesday, the city council approved a bond issue for nearly $30 million to help with improvements at the Crestmont community on the northwest side of Bloomington. The Bloomington Housing Authority oversees the 196-unit complex, and plans to do extensive upgrades.

The council noted that the bonds will be repaid through income made through the Crestmont community, which includes rental payments and federal subsidizing. Tax dollars will not be used for the upgrade project.