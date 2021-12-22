WGCL News — IU Health Gifts $4.3 Million

Indiana University Health has made another investment in southern Indiana.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Last Wednesday IU Health announced awards of $300,000 to assist with education and workforce training in Lawrence and Orange Counties. The gift – which will be spread out over three years – was given to the Lawrence County Workforce Coalition.

The grant will be used to help increase the number of licensed social worker in the area in addition to workforce training. Creating jobs providing health insurance benefits is also part of the grant program, according to The Times-Mail.

The $300,000 grant is part of more than $4.3 million dollars distributed to organizations across the state from IU Health.

Joe Timbrook, director of career development for the Lawrence County Economic Growth Council, said in a statement “This grant will enable us to continue our current initiatives of adopting an industry approach that aligns local workforce needs with local education and training offerings.”

New Hope for Families, based in Monroe County, was also a recipient of funding from IU Health. The nonprofit organization, which provides access to housing and support for homeless families, will receive $700,000 spread out over three years.

***

If you rely on local public transportation, you can now get to the new hospital.

Bloomington Transit has added Route 10 from the downtown transit center to the new IU Regional Academic Health Center on the 45/46 bypass.

The new route will be temporary, as system-wide route changes will come in the middle of 2022.

***

The IU Women’s Basketball team was scheduled to play Wright State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

That game was cancelled hours before, due to COVID-19.

According to reports, the game was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case among the “tier one individuals” from Wright State.

The NCAA says that tier one includes players, coaches, trainers and immediate staff.

The Hoosiers, who are 9-2 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play, will face Southern Illinois on Thursday afternoon at 1:00 pm.