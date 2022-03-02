WGCL News — IU Health EMS Service

IU Health has a new presence in Bloomington.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

IU Health has a new medical services team location near downtown Bloomington.

In a press release, IU Health announced that the IU Health LifeLine Bloomington Downtown Response Station opened on Tuesday, February 15.

The facility will hold four EMS teams with five members per team 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The 3,700+ square foot station is less than a block from the previous IU Health Bloomington Hospital location on West 2nd Street.

“The IU Health LifeLine Bloomington Downtown Response Station represents IU Health’s value-based commitment to the patients and communities we serve,” said Cory Hall, IU Health LifeLine Executive Director. “This location helps ensure that our providers remain embedded in the right locations to minimize response time and bring clinical excellence to the homes of our patients in need.”

***

In response to the Russian attacks on Ukraine, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Monday to review all financial ties the state has with Russia.

In a statement Monday, Holcomb said “I stand with the people of the Ukraine as they face the tyranny of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his unprovoked invasion. We must hold Putin accountable for his actions and support Ukraine in any way we can. Indiana joins the world as we pray for the people of Ukraine.”

In addition, the governor asked the Indiana Office of Technology to review and strengthen the state’s cyber security protocols.

The announcement came hours after Hoosier lawmakers approved a bill prohibiting Russian-controlled businesses from purchasing any land in the state, beginning in July.

***

Did you get some sticker shock in your recent gas or electric bill?

You aren’t alone.

According to Fox 59, heating costs have risen considerably this year – in fact, natural gas has doubled from the fall of 2020.

And while a home may use electricity for heating, natural gas is used in the production of electric power – ultimately raising the cost of electricity for consumers as well.

Spring begins on Sunday, March 20…