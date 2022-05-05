WGCL News — IU Graduation This Weekend

Thousands of IU students will graduate this weekend.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Remember… it’s commencement weekend at Indiana University!

The festivities begin Friday afternoon at 3:00 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with IU graduate student ceremony.

On Saturday undergraduate degrees will be presented at 10:00 at Memorial Stadium.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek will be he undergraduate commencement speaker. Chapek received a degree in microbiology from IU, and he will be given an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree on Saturday.

According to a press release from IU news, this year’s graduates come from all of Indiana’s 92 counties, all 50 states and 140 countries worldwide.

With the commencement ceremonies this week comes a large number of visitors to the area. Be mindful of your schedules as people will be dining and shopping in the community this weekend.

Speaking of graduates… IU graduate student workers have voted to continue their strike.

The Graduate Workers Coalition votes weekly on the next phase of the strike.

IU said last week that the university is creating a task force to review and implement changes for the fall semester.

Election results for the area have been announced, but you may not know one fact…

Monroe County Clerk Nicole Browne told The Herald-Times this week that roughly 12% of registered Monroe County voters participated in Tuesday’s primary election.

Just under 12,500 people voted, with more than 9,000 voting on Tuesday.

Yesterday was Star Wars Day… and today is Cinco de Mayo.

But do you know the significance of the date?

May 5 commemorates the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

According to Wikipedia, the victory was a morale boost for the small Mexican force fighting the French army.

Today, Cinco de Mayo is also an occasion to celebrate Mexican-American culture.