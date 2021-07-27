WGCL News — IU Grads Grab Gold

Jim Inman (Photo: IUHoosiers.com)

Congratulations to IU graduates Blake Pieroni and Zach Appel – they brought home gold medals from the Tokyo Olympics!

The men joined teammates Caleb Dressel and Bowen Becker to win the men’s 400-meter freestyle top honor.

The American team defeated Italy by more than one second, and Australia came in third.

Hopes are high for Evansville native and IU graduate Lilly King, who hopes to bring home another gold medal. King won two gold medals at the 2016 games and will be defending her title in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke.

***

Dr. Anthony Fauci – a name that has become closely tied to the global pandemic – will be recognized in Bloomington later this year.

Fauci will be the recipient of the Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award from the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington. According to a press release, the award recognizes individuals who are “exemplary bearers of the standard of excellence and commitment needed to combat HIV/AIDS.”

The award is named after the Indiana teen who contracted HIV from a blood transfusion and passed away in 1990. White was barred from attending public school, and took his case to court.

The award was created in 2009 by the School of Public Health’s Rural Center for AIDS/STD Prevention.

The virtual event will be held on December 6. The program will include a “fireside chat” with Fauci. Registration for the event is required.

Dr. Fauci has served as the director of NIAID – the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – since 1984. Over his career he has been involved in research and treatment for various illnesses and conditions including tuberculosis, malaria, Ebola, HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.

***

Colts head coach Frank Reich is off the field after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Colts general manager Chris Ballard, Reich has no symptoms. Ballard added that Reich was fully vaccinated.

The news comes as the Colts training camp begins Wednesday, July 28 and continues through the end of August. Reich will not be able to return until August 2 at the earliest.

The Colts said Reich will do much of his work through Zoom. No interim coach will be named.