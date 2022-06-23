WGCL News – IU Employees To Get Pay Increase

By Diane Daily

IU employees will be getting an average pay increase of 3 1/2 percent…thanks to a 4-billion budget that has just been approved by University Trustees.

The money has been allocated for fiscal year 20-23.

Indiana Public Media is reporting 70-million dollars in budget cuts and re-allocations are included in the budget…to help compensate for an increase in operating costs.

The University will also offer six new online degrees starting next year.

Indiana Farmers are struggling with dry weather and record heat this summer. The National Integrated Drought Information System say conditions have combined to create what’s called a ‘flash drought.’ Flash droughts have caused major agricultural losses through-out the United States in the past. One of the worst occurred ten years ago.

American workers who got used to working from home during the pandemic now see remote work as a good way to soften the impact of high gas prices. In a new NewsNation poll, the majority of respondents said they work well or better from home and enjoy the flexibility it allows them.

The Monroe County United Ministries Each One, Feed One Food Drive is taking place this weekend. Drop off sites will be set up at several locations in Bloomington. You can find a list of the most needed items on the Monroe County United Ministries website.

The annual Monroe County Fair starts Monday and runs through Sunday, July 3rd. A special fireworks display will take place at the fairgrounds starting at 9:45 this evening.

It’s a first for the West Minister Kennel Club Dog Show. A bloodhound has won top honors this year. More than 200 breeds were vying for the grand prize, but 4-year-old Trumpet from St. Joseph, Illinois was the judge’s favorite. Trumpet’s owner says he already has a bit of an attitude.