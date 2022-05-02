WGCL News — IU COVID-19 Cases Rise

COVID-19 cases are up on the IU campus.

Days before finals and graduation, the Indiana University Bloomington campus saw a sharp uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.

Last week the university reported 73 cases of COVID among students, faculty and staff over the week of April 21-27.

The majority of the cases – 54 – were from students.

The increase is more than 217% from the prior week’s report of 23 cases.

The university is offering COVID-19 tests from the Indiana Memorial Union, the Student Health Center and McNutt Quad, according to the IU COVID-19 website.

This week is finals week for Indiana University. Commencement events for graduate students will be held on Friday, May 6 at 3:00 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Undergraduate commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at 10:00 am at Memorial Stadium.

***

Last Thursday a bomb threat was called into the Bloomington Walmart store on the west side.

According to reports from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a staff member of the store received a call at 4:30 pm from a man saying he was going to arrive at the building with a bomb.

The general manager of the store contacted the sheriff’s office and police arrived on the scene. IU Police assisted with the scene by bringing their canine unit to search for explosives.

The building was evacuated during the search and no explosive devices were discovered.

The investigation is still open.

***

Remember today is the last day to vote early in the primary election.

Early voting is open 8:00 am until noon on Monday, May 2. Registered voters may go to the former NAPA location at 302 South Walnut Street to cast their ballots.

Tomorrow voters will need to visit their designated polling location. Hours for voting on Tuesday will be 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

To find your polling location and review a sample ballot, visit indianavoters.in.gov.