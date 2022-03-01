WGCL News — IU Brings Beer to Baseball

A baseball, a beer and hot dog make for a great day.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Sometimes you need a hot dog and beer at a baseball game.

Beginning this season, you’ll be able to get one at an IU baseball or softball game.

On Monday Indiana University announced that beer will be sold at baseball and softball games – continuing with the alcohol sales program that began in 2019 for football.

It won’t be a an opportunity to drink a lot at the games. IU will place a limit of two drinks per purchase, and sales will end before the baseball and softball games end. An ID will be required for purchases as well.

Will Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall ever see alcohol sales? Not likely, as the fans can be close to the basketball court and there is potential to throw drinks or cups out on the floor.

Do you know someone who has given back to the Bloomington community? You now have your chance to nominate that person for a Be More Award.

The Be More Awards celebrate volunteers in the community through a partnership of the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.

Nominations may be submitted by members of the general public, community organizations, or businesses. Awards are made in five categories, including Lifetime of Service (honoring an individual over age 60), Community Impact (honoring an individual or group), Youth (honoring a volunteer under the age of 21), Engagement Professionals (honoring a volunteer program within an organization), and Community Collaboration (excellence in community collaboration).

Each of the five Be More Award recipients will receive a $1,000 award provided by the Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County for the recipient’s nonprofit organization in honor of their outstanding service.

The deadline for submitting awards is Monday, March 21. The awards will be announced in a ceremony on Friday, May 6.