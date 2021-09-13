WGCL News — IU Basketball Schedules Set

The Indiana University Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams have finalized their schedules for the year.

Jim Inman Photo: news.IU.edu

New head coach Mike Woodson and the men’s team will open the season on Tuesday, November 9 against Eastern Michigan University.

Big Ten play for the Hoosiers will begin on Saturday, December 4 against Nebraska.

Illinois and Michigan, who were the co-champions of last season’s conference, will both come to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this year.

The state rivalry with Purdue will happen in Bloomington on January 20 and then in West Lafayette on March 5. The Hoosiers have lost to Purdue nine times in a row, and have not won in Mackey Arena since 2013.

Teri Moren’s Hoosiers open their season in Bloomington on November 14, taking on the University of Kentucky. The Hoosiers will play in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic in Nassau, Bahamas on November 25 and 27.

The women’s team will start the Big Ten season off against Penn State on December 6 in Bloomington.

Hoosier Hysteria, the public’s first look at the teams, will be held on Saturday, October 2.

Full schedule details are available at IUHoosiers.com.

***

After months of concern about birds in Indiana and across the Midwest, the Department of Natural Resources have announced that all Hoosiers can resume feeding birds.

The DNR had encouraged Indiana residents to stop feeding birds and to clean bird feeders and baths after an undetermined illness was found to cause neurological illnesses and deaths. More than 750 cases were reported in 76 counties, according to the DNR.

On Friday the department said Hoosiers can resume feeding birds – if they would like to and if no sick or dead birds have been found nearby.

Indiana’s DNR wants Hoosiers to continue reporting any sick or dead birds to their website. The DNR also encourages those who feed birds to clean feeders every two weeks with soap and water, followed by a 10% bleach solution, and then a thorough rinse.

***

On Wednesday evening, the Envision Ellettsville group will host their first planning meeting at 6:00 pm. The program is open to the public and is the start of a discussion on the future of housing, business, roadways, recreation and more in the community west of Bloomington.

The program will be held at the Ellettsville Town Hall on Guy McCown Drive.

More information may be found on the Envision Ellettsville Facebook page.