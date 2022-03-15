WGCL News — IU Basketball Dances

The Hoosiers are going dancing.

Jim Inman Photo: news.IU.edu

Both the IU men’s and women’s basketball teams will be playing in the NCAA tournament this year.

The men’s team will head into the tournament for the first time since 2016. The Hoosiers showed a renewed strength in last week’s Big Ten Tournament, defeating Michigan and Illinois before losing to Iowa on Saturday.

Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers will take on the Wyoming Cowboys tonight at approximately 9:10 pm. The last time the Hoosiers played Wyoming was in 1999.

The women’s team will be making their third consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 19. Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will host first and second round action this weekend, as the Hoosiers are the #3 seed team.

That placement is the highest in the school’s history, and a step up from last year’s #4 seed.

On Saturday Indiana will take on #14 Charlotte, who is 22-9. #6 Kentucky will take on #11 Princeton in Bloomington as well. The winners of the two games will play on Monday.

***

He retired. He was going to Hollywood to start a film.

Now… Tom Brady is returning to the NFL.

On Sunday the Tampa Bay Buccaneer – and former New England Patriot – shared on social media that he was returning to football.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Brady and the Bucs won the 2020 Super Bowl and earned the NFC South Championship last season.

The 44-year-old quarterback announced his retirement in some mixed messages earlier this year hinting that he wanted to spend more time with his wife and children.

Brady is the NFL’s career leader in yards passing and touch downs. He is the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.

***

And since it’s a sporting news day… on March 15, 1869, the Cincinnati Red Stockings became the first professional baseball team.

In that first year, underhanded pitching was part of the sport, and the team would often score dozens of points in an inning. The Red Stockings defeated the Buckeyes of Cincinnati, 103-8, according to history.com.

The team was formed by Cincinnati attorney Aaron Champion.