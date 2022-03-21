WGCL News — Is Downtown Smokestack Repairable?

What’s the future of the Johnson Creamery smokestack?

Jim Inman Photo: Jim Inman

Could the smokestack of the Johnson Creamery building be coming down?

In January the City of Bloomington issued a press release that the downtown landmark needed urgent repair.

During an inspection in December 2021, the smokestack was deemed “potentially dangerous” and the Housing and Neighborhood Development department ordered the smokestack repaired within 60 days.

That time period is up.

Indiana Public Media reported last week that the 140-foot smokestack may not be repairable.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton said the historic preservation commission and the Bloomington City Council will determine the future of the landmark.

The property is owned by Peerless Capital from Chicago. In October it was announced that the parking lot north of the building would be converted into a five-story, 60-unit apartment complex. A groundbreaking is scheduled for spring 2022.

At the time Peerless Capital said the smokestack would be retained in the process.

The Johnson Creamery and smokestack were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.

***

The Bloomington North Cougars boys’ basketball team finished their season this weekend, losing to #8 Cathedral in the Class 4A semistate game. The final score was 61-55 and the Cougars end the year 24-4.

Remember tonight the IU Women’s Basketball team plays Princeton at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Teri Moren’s Hoosiers defeated Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, 85-51, and will play the Princeton Tigers at 8:00 pm.

Tune in tomorrow at 3:00 to Glass in the Afternoon for a recap of the game.

***

Governor Eric Holcomb will be traveling to Slovakia and Israel next week, according to an announcement from his office on Friday.

Holcomb will be joined by Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles.

The governor will be showing Indiana’s support of Ukraine and Ukranian refugees, as well as promote the state’s offerings for sustainable energy and other industries.

While in Israel, the team is expected to meet with Israeli leaders to discuss agriculture, pharmaceuticals, life sciences and other topics, according to the announcement.