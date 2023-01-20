WGCL NEWS — Investigators Looking Into Cause of Apartment Fire

By Diane Daily

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of Wednesday’s fire at an apartment building on North Lincoln. Calls to Monroe County Central Dispatch started coming in at 10:30 Wednesday morning and City Fire Department crews were on the scene within three minutes. Two crews from the Monroe Fire Protection District provided additional help. The blaze spread quickly resulting in significant fire, smoke, and water damage to 18 apartments. More than 40 occupants were displaced. No injuries to residents were reported but 2 firefighters were taken to the ER for evaluation and later released. Several pets escaped during the firefighting efforts. Bloomington Animal Care & Control were called to help recover and care for the animals.

A former Brown County clerk is in hot water for allegedly stealing office supplies during her final weeks in office Kathy L. Smith faces two felony counts of theft and official misconduct after being accused of taking office supplies and other items totaling more than $1,000. According to published reports, Brown has previously faced multiple charges, including official misconduct of a public servant, deception and theft, in connection with a separate investigation.

The Bloomington Planning and Transportation Department is asking for community input on the Hawthorne Greenway Project.Indiana Public Media is reporting the project is designed to create a safer north-south connection between the IU campus and neighborhoods that are south of Hillside. Traffic calming structures will be installed with a goal of getting drivers to slow down to 15 miles an hour when they’re traveling through the area.

Next Thursday is the last time City of Bloomington Sanitation crews will pick up your Christmas trees and wreaths. Leave them out on your regular trash pick-up day and make sure any ornaments and other decorations have been removed. The trees and wreaths don’t need to be in a plastic bag to be collected.

An Indiana rescue dog will be playing in this year’s Puppy Bowl. Little Mighty is a three-legged puppy who was rescued in Indianapolis. His owners say he loves car rides, dressing up, and playing with the two golden retrievers next door. The Puppy Bowl will broadcast on the Animal Planet, a few hours before the start of the Super Bowl game.