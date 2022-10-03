WGCL News — Suspicious Fires Under Investigation

By Diane Daily

Tips have been coming in to the Indiana arson hotline, but investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires in Sullivan County.

Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are looking into the leads, but so far, no arrests have been made in connection with any of the six fires that were reported in Shelburn between July and early September. A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The daughter of a Bloomington woman who was murdered in 2010 lead a remembrance walk in honor last Friday.

Abby Williams was just a young girl when her mother, Crystal Grubb, went missing and was later found dead in a cornfield about five miles north of Bloomington. Investigators say the death was a homicide, but no one has ever been charged with the crime.

If you know anything about this case, you’re urged to call the Bloomington Police Department or the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.

Every year in Indiana there are several accidents involving farm vehicles…especially during the fall harvest season. Those accidents can cause serious injuries with one deadly accident reported in the Hoosier state two years ago.

The Indiana State Police is asking drivers to slow down and watch for farm vehicles gathering this year’s crops.

Be patient around farm equipment, watch for slower-moving vehicles, and keep an eye out for vehicles that parked at the side of the road.

Finally today, nearly 80% of American pet owners think the ideal welcoming committee has four legs and likes treats. That’s according to a new poll on behalf of the online pet products distributor Chewy.

The majority of those questioned said seeing their pet when they come home after work is the best part of their day. The survey found many of us make our pets a priority when we choose our vacation plans.