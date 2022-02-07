WGCL News — Introducing Hopewell

“Hopewell” will be the name of the former hospital site.

Jim Inman Photo: bloomington.in.gov

The announcement came in a press release Friday from the City of Bloomington.

The new neighborhood will be created with the decommissioning and demolition of the former IU Health Bloomington Hospital location on West 2nd Street.

The area located between Morton Street and Rogers Street will be designed with a variety of features. A stage and pavilion will be built, as well as a wetland garden and lawn space for public use.

A new east-west street – named University Street – will be added between Morton and Rogers as well.

Hopewell comes from Isaac Hopewell, the owner of a ten-room brick house that became the community’s first hospital in 1905. Isaac Hopewell owned much of the land that become Bloomington Hospital and later IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

The city has additional information online at hopewellbloomington.org.

***

Simon Property Group, which owns a number of commercial properties across the country, has sold its share of Circle Centre Mall in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis-based company sold its 15% ownership at the end of last year to Circle Centre Development Co., a limited partnership of corporate and business owners.

Circle Centre Mall was part of the revitalization of downtown Indianapolis in the 1990s. The city of Indianapolis owns the mall building and land.

College Mall is owned by Simon Property.

***

Imagine living through World War II… seeing a human being on the moon… the evolution of communication from radio to television to internet… a global pandemic… and leading a kingdom through it all.

Those are just some of the historical marks that Queen Elizabeth II has experienced during her 70 years of monarchy.

Sunday, February 6 marked the 70th anniversary of the queen’s reign – a date marked by the passing of her father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth noted the occasion with words of gratitude to the world, and a special comment about the future.

The Queen wrote that it is her “sincere wish” that Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, be known as “Queen Consort” when he becomes King.

Much of the world has followed the Royal Family over the years, especially during historical events. The funeral of Princess Diana in 1997 attracted billions of viewers on television. More recently, the activities of Royal Family members Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Prince William, as well as the Netflix series “The Crown,” have renewed interest in the future of the monarchy.

At age 95, the Queen is Britain’s longest-serving monarch. In June the countries in the commonwealth will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.