WGCL News — INRLA Bleak Forecast if Restrictions Do Not Change

By: Keith Klein (Photo: INRLA.com)

The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association says more than 41% of Indiana restaurants believe they will close in the next six months if restrictions remain the same.

“We are forecasting a harder six months moving forward than the previous six,” said INRLA President and CEO Patrick Tamm.

“You realize even if you see places busy, we are operating with one hand or two hands tied behind our back.”

As outdoor seating begins to close for winter, the poor projections are expected to get worse.

The U.S. government executed a former soldier who said an obsession with witchcraft led him to kill a Georgia nurse he believed had put a spell on him.

50-year old, William Emmett LeCroy was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m. after receiving a lethal injection. The U.S. government executed LeCroy at the Federal prison in Terre Haute, where five others have been executed this year following 17-years without a federalexecution.

The execution began three hours late as LeCroy’s lawyers made a last-minute bid to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to issue a stay.

“Today justice was finally served. William LeCroy died a peaceful death in stark contrast to the horror he imposed on my daughter Joann,” the victim’s father, Tom Tiesler, said.

Christopher Vialva is scheduled to be executed tonight. He would be the first African American on federal death row to be put to death in the series of federal executions this year.

Critics say the Justice Department’s resumption of federal executions is a cynical bid to help President Trump claim the mantel of a law-and-order candidate leading up to Election Day. Supporters say Trump is bringing long-overdue justice to victims and their families.

Over the previous 56 years, the federal government executed just three people — all in the early 2000s. Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was among them.