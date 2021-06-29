WGCL News — Indy Bridges Closing

Jim Inman (Photo: Wikipedia.org)

Headed to Indianapolis? Plan ahead.

As construction continues on I-69 from Martinsville to Indianapolis, closures around Indy will be happening in the coming weeks.

The Indianapolis Star reported this weekend that the Keystone Avenue and Mooresville Road Bypass bridges over I-465 will be closing in mid-July as part of the I-69 project.

The bridge closures will involve the demolition and rebuilding of both bridges.

The process is expected to take 90 days for the Mooresville Road Bypass bridge and 120 days for the Keystone Avenue bridge.

According to Mallory Duncan, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation, these closings are “just the beginning” of projects related to I-69 and connecting Evansville to Indianapolis.

Hoosiers should plan on adding travel time if heading to Indianapolis.

I-69 is expected to be fully open to traffic in late 2024.

***

Congratulations to everyone who brought electronic items to Saturday’s Community Recycling event, sponsored by Cook Medical.

Cook said that early estimates show 300,000 pounds of electronic waste was collected over the course of the day.

That number broke the record by 50,000 pounds.

***

More birds are becoming sick across Indiana.

Last week five Indiana counties reported songbirds – American robins, Northern cardinals, blue jays and European starlings, to name a few – were becoming sick and/or dying.

Now, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has expanded the alert to twelve counties.

The birds have demonstrated eye issues, including swelling and discharge, in additional to neurological signs of sickness.

The DNR says the birds are testing negative for common avian illnesses including influenza and the West Nile virus.

Hoosiers are asked to stop feeding birds immediately and to clean any bird feeders or bird baths with a 10% bleach solution.

If a sick or dead bird is spotted, Hoosiers can report the animal to the Indiana DNR at on.in.gov/sickwildlife.