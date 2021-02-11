WGCL News — Indiana’s Vaccination Plan Explained

Jim Inman

Photo: IDOH Twitter

On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb provided his weekly COVID-19 update. Holcomb shared details on the vaccination rollout procedure, noting that Hoosiers aged 60 and older will be in the next wave of eligibility.

This concerned many state teachers, who want to be considered essential workers for vaccine prioritization.

Hoosiers aged 60 to 65 – approximately 440,000 in all – will be added to the eligibility list as soon as possible, according to Dr. Lindsay Weaver during the governor’s weekly pandemic update.

However, no details were provided on when that might happen.

At one point state officials planned to offer the vaccine to high-risk individuals. After the state vaccine’s advisory committee reviewed the data, they found that more than 80 percent of Indiana residents live with heart failure, coronary artery disease, obesity, diabetes and COPD – chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Remember to visit ourshot.in.gov for information about the Coronavirus vaccine and scheduling an appointment, if you are eligible.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/health/2021/02/10/who-is-eligible-for-the-covid-vaccine-in-indiana/6708532002/

Hoosiers are used to driving by farms and seeing cows, horses and other livestock out in the fields.

But no one expects to see 75 calves walking down a highway. In fact, it sounds “udderly” impossible.

On Saturday, LaPorte resident Derek Allen, an off-duty police officer, witnessed 75 Holstein cows running down a highway after escaping from a nearby farm.

Allen noted that the cows were not just walking, but at a full gallop.

Allen was driving his squad car at the time, and was able to get in front of the herd of cattle, turn on his police lights and help control traffic.

Shortly after, a group of volunteer firefighters, local police and volunteers helped corral the cows and bring them back to the farm from which they escaped.

The cows were all accounted for, and no injuries to the livestock or volunteers were reported.

It sounds like a “moo-ving” experience… I’d “steak” a claim on it.