WGCL News — Indiana’s Response to Coronavirus Encouraging

Wednesday brought an update on the pandemic in Indiana.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver shared various details about Indiana’s response to the coronavirus.

Nearly 49% of eligible Hoosiers have been vaccinated or made an appointment to be vaccinated.

Nearly 100 people are admitted to an Indiana hospital every day due to COVID-19, a significant increase in recent weeks.

Indiana has seen nearly 1,900 variations of the coronavirus. Many are tied to the U.K. variant, and the variants have increased over the past two weeks.

Box noted that current vaccines are showing to be effective against the various strains of COVID-19.

With the opportunity for Hoosiers age 12 to 15 to receive a COVID vaccination, the state’s website – ourshot.in.gov – will track multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. MIS-C is a disease associated with COVID-19, and can cause inflammation of organs – including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, eyes and gastrointestinal organs – in children.

Weaver reported that 99.3% of COVID-19 cases in Indiana are from unvaccinated Hoosiers.

The Indiana State Department of Health has reported that Monroe County is over the halfway mark for eligible residents to receive at least their first shot of vaccine… but that “vaccine fatigue” is causing a drop in activity.

Lots of people want to be famous… but would you go back to high school just to gain followers on Instagram?

A 28-year-old Florida woman tried to do it earlier this week.

Audrey Francisquini went to American Senior High School in Miami on Monday, handing out pamphlets with her Instagram information on them. Police said she carried a black backpack and skateboard as she walked through the halls of the school, recording herself on her phone.

While students were in class, the school security found her walking in a hallway. She told investigators she was looking for the registration office of the school.

Security directed her to the office, but she continued roaming the halls and speaking with students. Eventually she left the school, and police tracked her down through the Instagram account she was sharing. She was arrested at home in North Miami Beach, and charged with burglary, interfering with a school function and resisting arrest, according to records.