WGCL News — Indianapolis Taking a Different Path with Mask Wearing

Jim Inman (Photo: WANE)

After Tuesday’s announcement from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb regarding the state’s mask mandate, the state capital is making plans to continue with mask wearing.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday that it is “too early” for Marian County to end its face mask mandate. Hogsett said the mandate would remain in place until the county’s public health order is lifted.

He added that capacity restrictions for businesses – including restaurants – will remain for Marion County as well.

Hogsett noted the visitors coming to Indiana – and especially Indianapolis – over the next few weeks for the NCAA basketball tournament as a reason to continue the mask mandate.

On Tuesday, Governor Holcomb announced that he would lift the statewide mask mandate and COVID-19 restrictions for businesses beginning April 6. Holcomb cited the declines in COVID-19 cases as well as hospitalization and death rates, as well as increasing numbers of vaccinated Hoosiers, for the decision.

Holcomb did note that local governments would be able to extend restrictions in their counties and communities if the need was present.

The imagination can be a powerful thing… and sometimes certain tastes and smells can take us back to less-complicated days.

Miller Lite is trying to do help those looking for nostalgia by producing a new candle line – with scents called “Dive Bar,” “Beer Garden” and “Game Day.”

The candles have been such a hit that all three are already sold out, according to Miller Lite’s website.

According to their website, the three scents are rather unique:

Dive Bar is a combination of elements including musk, pine, tobacco and yeast. That combination is meant to conjure up “dim lights, a faint glass clinking and the sinus-clearing sensation of a puddle that somehow exists indoors,” according to Miller Lite.

is a combination of elements including musk, pine, tobacco and yeast. That combination is meant to conjure up “dim lights, a faint glass clinking and the sinus-clearing sensation of a puddle that somehow exists indoors,” according to Miller Lite. Beer Garden features warm, outdoorsy scents including pretzel, green moss, wood and sunburn.

features warm, outdoorsy scents including pretzel, green moss, wood and sunburn. Game Day mixes jalapeño, bar peanuts and cracked leather which Miller Lite said should exude “top notes of the most ordered bar snacks on game day with the subtle power of comfortable cracked leather, the ideal backdrop to a freshly opened beer.”

The candles retail for $20 each, with proceeds going to the United States Bartender’s Guild, a nonprofit organization supporting those working in the service industry in the United States and Canada.

Miller Lite has not announced if another round of candles will be produced.