WGCL News — Indianapolis Mini Marathon, 5K Now Virtual

Jim Inman (Photo: IndyMini.com)

March means Spring to many people, and Spring can mean fitness. The warmer weather we’re experiencing, and the need for social distancing, make walks and runs outdoors a great way to relieve stress, stay healthy and more.

If you’re training for the Indianapolis Mini Marathon in May, you’ll not be joining thousands of other runners and joggers for the annual event.

For the second year in a row, there will be no participants in the downtown Indianapolis event in May. Organizers announced on Monday that the races will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants who have registered for the run and walk will be getting additional details in the coming weeks.

The decision was reached after consulting with community leaders, health officials and medical experts, according to a news release from the 500 Festival committee.

Plans are still active for other 500 Festival activities leading up to the Indianapolis 500. The 2021 race is scheduled for Sunday, May 30.

The Hoosier state has crossed 1 million vaccinated residents.

According to state health officials, 1,000,321 Hoosiers have received at least one vaccination dose. Of that number, nearly 570,000 are fully vaccinated.

Currently Hoosiers age 60 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination, along with health care workers and first responders.

The Indiana Health Department noted that 69% of Hoosiers age 80 and older, 70% ages 70 to 79 and 49% ages 60 to 69 have scheduled an appointment to be vaccinated or have received the initial dose.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows 39 counties in blue, indicating low spread and low positivity rates. Indiana has 92 counties in all, with 50 being in yellow, the next level above blue. Only three counties are in orange and none are in red.

Although Indiana is seeing decreases in cases, Governor Eric Holcomb extended the requiring of face coverings and limiting social gatherings for another 30 days, largely due to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Holcomb noted in his weekly COVID-19 meeting that having basketball teams and staff traveling from other states could be a health concern.

The Big Ten Basketball tournament runs from March 10 through March 14 in Indianapolis. The NCAA tournament begins on March 18 and wraps up April 5.