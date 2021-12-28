WGCL News — Indianapolis in 1902

What was Indianapolis like 120 years ago?

Jim Inman Photo: youtube.com

Today it’s no surprise to see someone walking around with their cell phone up, taking photos and videos.

But in 1902, in Indianapolis… it was a very unique experience.

A three-minute silent film, titled “Ringling Bros. Parade Film” is now part of the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. Released by the Selig Polyscop Company in July 1902, it is the 11th oldest movie in the registry, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal.

Camels, elephants and lions are part of the film, traveling down Capital Avenue past the statehouse and the future home of the Indiana Repertory Theater.

The film was found in the 1970s by a couple in Oakland, California. It was donated to the Niles Essanay Silent Film Musieum in Fremon, California in 2011.

The film was restored and placed on YouTube in October 2020.

***

As 2021 winds down, many people are still putting away presents from the holidays.

Two brothers in New Hampshire only worry about a gift every other year – they have been exchanging the same package of hard candy for more than 30 years.

Ryan Wasson gave his brother, Eric, a package of candies – along with “Santa’s Candy Book” – in 1987. Ryan knew his brother would not like the treats.

The next year, Eric decided to return the package to his brother. He told WMUR-TV “I think I’m going to give it back to him. He’ll never remember.”

However, Ryan did.

Over the years the packaged candy has been sealed in a block of ice, put into Jell-o and even sewn into a teddy bear.

Family members have gotten involved, as well as co-workers and law enforcement.

The exchanges have been documented each year, and the brothers have no plans to stop.

***

If you’re a “birder” – a fan or watching birds – then you’re in luck.

Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area was recognized as one of Indiana’s top 10 sites by the Indiana Audubon Society.

The Indiana Birding Trail Hoosier Choice Awards recognized ten spots out of more than 60 across Indiana that have diverse habitats and documented bird species.