WGCL News — Indianapolis 500 to Allow 135,000 Fans in May

Jim Inman (Photo: @IMS)

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing – the Indianapolis 500 – will likely have well over 130,000 fans next month.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles.

The IMS plans to host up to 135,000 fans for the May 30 race. That number is 40% of the track’s unofficial capacity, counting the stands and infield areas.

The plan has been approved by the Marion County Public Health Department, according to Boles, and will serve as the largest enclosed gathering of people since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Masks will be required on race day, unless attendees are eating or drinking. There will also be temperature checks as fans enter the track, and social distancing guidelines will be utilized throughout the grandstands.

There will be no general admission offered for race day. Carb Day and concerts have also been cancelled for the year, to maintain crowd control.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been a mass vaccination center for central Indiana. More than 110,000 Hoosiers were vaccinated at the track throughout March and April, and drive-up clinics will be held in May on available dates.

The snow that began Tuesday evening certainly caused Hoosiers to wonder what season we are living in right now.

Photos from Bloomington and Monroe County residents showed various amounts of snow, ranging from a dusting to more than an inch. While streets were fairly clear, the cold temperatures did cause some slick spots for Wednesday morning commuters.

Indianapolis saw two inches of snow, and northern Indiana had 3-4 inches.

The accumulation in Indianapolis broke the record for the most single-day snow in late April, according to the Indianapolis National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to climb in the coming days, but plants and flowers may take some time to recuperate from the sudden snow. Many people covered their gardens and plants with sheets, buckets and other items to minimize any damage.

Some people posted photos to social media of wild mushrooms peeking out of the white power. Others posted videos of their animals confused by the sudden chill.

Tonight’s low will be around the freezing mark again, so plan ahead to protect your plants for another night.