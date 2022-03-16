WGCL News — Indiana Voting Laws

Indiana has a new law regarding election integrity.

On Tuesday Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that focuses on election security. The bill looks at cybersecurity, technology and the potential for Hoosiers to have a paper trail with their electronic vote.

Hoosier voters who wish to vote in an election will now need to submit a driver’s license number or the last four digits of the voter’s social security number.

According to Holli Sullivan, Indiana Secretary of State, machines will be delivered to each county in Indiana by the next presidential election to allow voters the ability to track their votes in a paper trail.

Huntington County Clerk Shelley Septer, who is also the president of the Association of the Clerks of the Circuit Courts of Indiana, told WISH-TV that the new voting machines have a price tag of approximately $1,800 each.

The new law also prevents Hoosier counties from using direct record electronic voting unless at least 10% of the voting systems meet the paper trail requirement. Counties have until July 1 of this year to meet the guidelines.

In 2020, nearly 250,000 Indiana voters took advantage of electronic applications for absentee ballots.

Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day… but what’s it really all about, besides wearing green?

The occasion, held annually on March 17, honors St. Patrick, who died on that day in the fifth century. St. Patrick was kidnapped and brought to Ireland as a slave when he was 16 years old. Later in life he returned to Ireland and is credited with bringing Christianity to its people.

Americans celebrate the day in several ways. In 1962 the Chicago River was first dyed green, a practice that continues today. The city used dyed to trace illegal sewage in the river, and decided to mark the occasion on the holiday.

Savannah, GA hosts the nation’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade. The southern city began hosting the event back in 1813.

And if you’re drinking a Guinness beer today, you aren’t alone. Guinness estimates that 13 million pints are poured on March 17 – an increase of more than 800% from a typical day.

