WGCL News — Indiana University Welcomes New President

Jim Inman (Photo: Indiana University)

Friday afternoon brought the announcement on Indiana University’s new president – and she is ready to start.

That she is Pamela Whitten, president of Kennesaw State University and the first woman to serve as president of IU. Her appointment was announced Friday during a special meeting of the IU Board of Trustees.

Whitten’s term will begin on July 1.

Whitten has a background in leadership at the college level. She has served as president of Kennesaw State University since July 2018, and prior to that she was senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at University of Georgia.

Whitten also worked in corporate communications for more than ten years.

During her time at Kennesaw State University, Whitten saw an increase in the percentage of minority students. She also created a position – chief diversity officer – during her time as president.

Whitten will be IU’s 19th president. She will take over for Michael McRobbie, who began his term as president on July 1, 2007.

Whitten is married and has three adult children. She and her husband will be moving to Bloomington in June.

Monroe County remains in the yellow as positive COVID-19 cases slowly climb.

On Sunday afternoon, Monroe County had 147 positive cases per 100,000 residents, putting the 7-day positivity rate at 1.14%. In order to be in the blue – the lowest level – the county needs to be between 0 and .5 on the positivity rate for two consecutive weeks.

Thousands, if not millions, of people across the globe will likely be watching for a helicopter flight.

That’s certainly not something too uncommon, when it’s on Earth. When it’s on Mars, it’s a completely new experience.

The Mars Ingenuity helicopter flight is scheduled for early Monday morning, after a second high-speed test of the rotors proved successful late last week.

Similar to the “seven minutes of terror” NASA scientists experienced when landing the Mars rover two months ago, there will be 90 seconds of terror for those working the controls 170 million miles away.

The helicopter has four-foot rotors on the drone-sized device.

If all goes well, photos and video will begin arriving on Earth about three hours after the flight is initiated.

NASA Television, the NASA app and NASA’s social media platforms will be broadcasting the flight.