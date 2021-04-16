WGCL News — Indiana University Releases Fall Calendar

Jim Inman (Photo:

In an effort to return to a “normal” schedule, Indiana University announced late Wednesday that the Bloomington campus will have a fall break during the upcoming school year.

The one-day break – providing for a three-day weekend – was a standard part of the school schedule.

When the pandemic began, and travel restrictions tightened, IU canceled the 2020 fall break out of caution.

IU Provost Lauren Robel told the Bloomington Faculty Council earlier this month that the IU-Bloomington campus will likely have a week-long Thanksgiving break and week-long spring break during the 2021-2022 school year.

On Thursday former Indiana governor and Vice President Mike Pence shared that he had recently received a pacemaker.

Pence had recently been experiencing a slower heart rate, according to a report from his office. On Wednesday, Pence had a pacemaker implanted to help with the heart rate and allow him to return to normal activity within a few days.

The former Vice President had the procedure at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Virginia.

A funeral is certainly a somber occasion, as loved ones, friends and family gather to celebrate the life of someone.

Many funerals have personal touches chosen by the deceased – certain music, flowers, the venue or the speakers can all be a direct reflection of someone’s last wishes.

In New Zealand, coffins are being created to recognize the unique personality of the deceased. A recent service for Phil McLean brought giggles and gasps of shock.

McLean’s coffin was a giant cream donut.

McLean’s cousin, Ross Hall, is the founder of Dying Art, a company that creates custom coffins of different shapes and designs.

Hall has created designs based on “The Matrix” films, added fake gemstones, built a casket in the shape of a firetruck and even one to resemble a chocolate bar.

The caskets are run anywhere from $2,100 to $5,400 American, and can be done relatively quickly in Hall’s graphic design shop.

And why did Phil McLean want a donut coffin?

He and his wife traveled the country in their motorhome, and he became a connoisseur of the breakfast treat.