WGCL News — Indiana University, Ivy Tech Open For Business

By: Keith Klein (Photo: VisitBloomington.com)

IU and Ivy Tech’s fall semesters start today. Both will be offering some in-person classes.

IU spread out move-in for University housingover two weeks. Most IU rooms are now for one tenant, only. IU says the reopening of three residence halls will allow for enough living space with the change. The reopened dorms were closed last year because of mold.

Any IU student, not virus tested by yesterday, will have their IU services interrupted; that includes not being able to log in to their online learning site, Canvas.

On-campus, everyone is required to wear a mask.

In-person classes will have fewer students to allow for distancing.

560 rooms in IU’s Ashton Residence Centerwill act as isolation housing for those who test positive for the virus.

Representatives from the I-69 project unveiled a potential timeline for the closure of Ind. 37 in Martinsville, saying the highway closure could start soon after the new year.

Tim Miller, representing the I-69 project said the total closure of Ind. 37 “will take place as early as Jan. 2 of 2021.”The closure of the highway could last the entire 2021 construction season, which runs through mid-November, Miller added.

The official detour for the closure will include the Ind. 39 bypass, Ind. 67, and Ind. 144.

Miller said that the $1.5 billion project has been fully funded which shortened the completion date from 2027 to 2024.

Coronavirus-related deaths went over 3,000 Saturday according to Indiana health officials. The state also reported the number of cases is over 85,317.

More than 969,600 people have been tested for the virus. The state’s most recent positivity rate sits at 7.4%, – a decline from 7.7% in the weeks prior.