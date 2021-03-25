WGCL News — Indiana University Bloomington Seeking New Provost

Jim Inman (Photo: IU Bloomington)

Lauren Robel, the provost of Indiana University, will be leaving her role in June.

In an email to faculty and staff, Robel wrote “I am proud to be a faculty member here, and grateful for the opportunity the past nine years have given me to support the academic values that underlie the critically important mission of public higher education.”

Robel was named provost in 2012, and also served as executive vice president of the university.

During her tenure as provost, Robel lead a variety of projects and programs, including the Media School – formerly the IU School of Journalism – as well as the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies and the Luddy School of Informatics.

Robel graduated from the IU Maurer School of Law in 1983, and has been part of the faculty there for more than 30 years. She plans to remain on the faculty of the law school after she leaves her provost role.

On Tuesday, the Monroe County Community School Corporation School Board discussed and approved a multi-million-dollar resolution to update facilities.

The resolution called for an estimated $5 million to renovate some buildings across the MCCSC footprint, although the specific locations were not noted in the resolution. The renovations will include security and safety updates, technology enhancements, roof replacements and the purchase of equipment.

The project will be funded through a variety of methods, including the operations fund, common school fund loan, a building corporation bond issue and/or a general obligation bond.

Board members also approved a resolution that supports each school in the system to add social justice standards to the curriculum. The standards – including justice, diversity, identity and action – are to be added into existing curriculum.

The board has still not filled the seat occupied by Keith Klein, who passed away in late January. The matter is currently under review before the Monroe Circuit Court, which issued a statement stating they are not ready to make a recommendation for the seat.