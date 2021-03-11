WGCL News — Indiana Teachers Eligible for Vaccine Starting Monday

Jim Inman (Photo: Getty Images)

In a continued effort to support Hoosier educators – and following a request from the White House – Indiana teachers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in the state beginning Monday, March 15.

State health officials made the announcement on Wednesday, an update from last week’s notice. Earlier this month, Governor Eric Holcomb stated that Hoosier teachers had to visit participating pharmacies, such as Meijer, Kroger and Walmart, to receive the vaccine. Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s chief medical officer, provided the update on Wednesday as part of the White House request.

President Biden asked all states to give vaccination priority to educators, school employees and those working in childcare throughout the month of March.

As of today, Hoosiers age 50 and older are eligible for the vaccine, along with front-line workers, first responders and health care professionals.

The state has not made an announcement as to when the next age group will be eligible to receive the vaccination.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, over 744,000 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated, and nearly 1.2 million have received their first dose. In 2018 Indiana’s population was roughly 6.7 million people.

For more information visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

March Madness is happening… and the #9 IU women’s basketball team will be playing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to compete in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers have an 18-4 record so far this season, including 16-2 in the Big Ten, and it’s their first appearance as the #2 seed in the tournament. The spot gives them two byes, putting Teri Moren’s Hoosiers into the quarterfinals tonight at 6:30.

If the Hoosiers win tonight, they will play again Friday afternoon.

The sixteen victories make for a program record.